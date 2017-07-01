Lady And The Champ!

The 2008 July deadheat hero Bernard Fayd’herbe produced the thrills in the same silks again at Greyville on Saturday when he brought the 2016 runner-up Marinaresco with a beautifully timed effort to collar the fancied Al Sahem in the final strides of the R4,25 million Gr1 Vodacom Durban July.

The recent Cape Winter Series winning rider, Fayd’herbe was aboard the Mike Bass-trained champion Pocket Power when he shared the honours with Kevin Shea on Dancer’s Daughter nine years ago. The heavyweight rider donned the famous pink, white and blue Shirtliff silks again on Saturday to register a double in a race top of any jockey’s bucket list.

And this time he did the honours for Mike’s daughter – the first lady trainer of the modern era to lift the prestigious silverware.

Candice Bass-Robinson may have been born with the proverbial silver spoon in her mouth in horseracing terms. She took over one of the most powerful strings in the country on the retirement of her legendary father at the beginning of this season. But the blonde horsewoman has kept things very professional and progressive, and she put the cherry on top of a great season, when she saddled the winner of one of our great races, at her first attempt on Saturday.

With three runners in the race – she also saddled deadheating fourth placed filly, Nightingale and the pricy 3yo Horizon – she would have fancied her chances of taking on the fancied Daily News top two of Edict Of Nantes and Al Sahem. And the racing gods were with her!

Fayd’herbe had Marinaresco four from last as Piere Strydom took It’s My Turn up to lead at the mile marker, as the pace was on the slow side, after Krambambuli had lead early.

It’s My Turn led them for home with Marinaresco angling from the rail out to the middle for his run. With Al Sahem challenging the relentless galloping Krambambuli for the lead, Fayd’herbe was forced to switch in for his run and he brushed a tiring The Conglomerate as the blinkered gelding darted down the inside.

With the hard-ridden Al Sahem looking a winner inside the 200m, the 17-1 Marinaresco dug deep under a peach of a ride to register his second career Gr1, with a dramatic win by a head in a time of 132,51 secs.

Al Sahem ran his heart out under a punishing ride, but even in receipt of 6,5kgs was not quite good enough on the day. Fellow 3yo Edict Of Nantes had no luck on the outside but stayed on strongly for third a further 0,25 lengths back.

The winner’s stablemate Nightingale and Snaith’s Krambambuli dead-heated for fourth, a further short head back.

Horizon rounded off a great race for the Bass-Robinson team when making up lengths after turning last for home, to run sixth. He beat the highly vaunted Black Arthur, who probably found the weight of expectation on his shoulders counted in the end when he failed to produce the kick required.

Last year’s winner The Conglomerate finished in 13th position, just under six lengths off the winner.

Bernard Fayd’herbe said that he had ‘so much horse’ underneath him as he turned into the straight. “I just gave him a few taps and he took off. What a courageous little horse,” he said.

This was a glorious 1-2 finish for champion sire elect Silvano, who ran 1-2-3 in 2015, and also produced 2013 winner, Heavy Metal.

Marinaresco, who races in a partnership of Marsh Shirtliff, Bryn Ressell and Freddie Green, is a 2014 BSA National Yearling Sale graduate. He was purchased by Mike Bass Racing for R1,3 million and took his earnings to R5 085 425 at his sixth win with 9 places from 18 starts.

Bred by Mauritzfontein Stud, Marinaresco is by Silvano (Lomitas) out of the two-time winning Gay Fortuna (Fort Wood).