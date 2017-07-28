Bird Of Paradise

Vodacom Durban July fourth-placer Nightingale is one of five Silvano fillies lining up in Saturday’s R400 000 Gr2 Gold Bracelet. She looks overdue to register her fifth career success.

The Candice Bass-Robinson trained Majorca Stakes winner ran second in this race last year but looks a more serious racehorse this time round. If her July exertions have not taken too much out of her, she must be a strong selection to win this 2000m event. The race is run at weight-for-age plus penalties for Gr1 and Gr2 wins and she is the highest rated galloper in the eleven horse field.

Her major opposition lies in the shape of another daughter of Silvano . Bella Sonata ran a decent third 4,25 lengths off Bela-Bela in the Garden Province Stakes and has some impressive collateral to Nother Russia from the Highveld Season. Gavin Van Zyl’s 4yo is game, consistent and very fit and strikes us as a potential serious threat to Nightingale, if things go her way.

The classy 4yo Witchcraft seldom runs a bad race and has been close up at her last two 2400m starts – in the Queen Palm Stakes and Track and Ball Oaks. Well drawn here and with S’manga Khumalo in the irons, she must go close to a top three finish.

Star Express showed up well in the Tibouchina Stakes but then came up unsighted in the Garden Province Stakes on July day. She did take Nightingale right down to the wire in the Majorca Stakes at level weights in January so has the ability, if at her best, to challenge.

Fort Ember has failed to match her early season promise where she looked to be a filly going places. In fairness, her last four starts have names like Legal Eagle, Nother Russia, Just Sensual and Bela-Bela at the head of affairs and this represents a step down in class. She is unproven over the distance though and her dam won at 1000m. So there are doubts.

Intergalactic was slow away and well beaten behind stablemate Matador Man in the KZN Breeders Million Mile. She has been off form for some time and her stablemate is preferred here.

The highly regarded Epona failed to kick on in the Track & Ball Oaks when beaten 3,25 lengths by Zante. She was also well beaten in the Woolavington 2000 prior to that. Anton Marcus stays with the daughter of Silvano and she is capable of upping her game on her best past showings.

The well-related Premier Dance has won three of her six starts and looks a 3yo with a very bright future. This half-sister to champion Capetown Noir has won from 1200m to 2000m and steps into feature company for the first time. She looks a decent inclusion with her scope.

Persian Rug has not gone on with her early promise and looks outgunned here.

Captain Gambler gets the blinkers removed and she is proving a frustrating filly after showing good early promise. Anton Marcus takes her stablemate Epona above her.

Joburg visitor Pennington Sands has drawn nicely but her recent form is a touch iiffy and she is not well in at these weight terms.

The race looks tailormade for the classy Nightingale to end her Champions Season campaign on a high and she is the selection to hold Premier Dance and Bella Sonata – a Silvano trifecta!