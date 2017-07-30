Paul Peter’s Feature Double

Trainer Paul Peter notched the second leg of a Greyville Saturday feature double when a step up in trip proved the tonic for an eyecatching form return for his talented Elusive Fort filly, Fort Ember.

The shrewdies may have found this one. While she is out of a mare that only won at 1000m, Fort Ember appeared to enjoy the 2000m test. And her form this year had only tapered negatively when bumping some big names – the likes of Legal Eagle, Nother Russia and Bela-Bela showing prominently on her formline.

Facing a field of nine of her contemporaries in the R400 000 Gr2 Gold Bracelet, Gavin Lerena allowed Fort Ember to relax in second as Persian Rug carted them along at a decent clip.

Into the home run, Persian Rug continued to lead as Fort Ember was gathered for her final thrust for glory. With Lerena sensing the looming danger from the favourite Nightingale on the wide outside, he threw the reins at Fort Ember and the 4yo responded well. Running with a distinctive and rather unathletic looking head carriage, she stayed on well to hold Nightingale to 1,75 lengths in a time of 123,52 secs.

Nightingale was given plenty to do but despite making up lengths was just not good enough on the day and had to settle for second on a rather frustrating afternoon for champion jockey elect, Anthony Delpech.

Witchcraft maintained her consistent form with a good rattle late to bank third cheque, a quarter length adrift.

The pacemaking Persian Rug hung on for fourth, with the rest well beaten.

Bred by Arc en Ciel, Fort Ember is a daughter of Elusive Fort (Fort Wood) out of the twice winning Glowing Ember (Kahal).

She was purchased by trainer Paul Peter for a well bought R60 000 on the 2014 CTS Ready To Run Sale and took her stakes bank to R770 875. She has won 6 of her 15 starts with 4 places.