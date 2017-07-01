Bling’s Got The Rhythm

The champion combination of Sean Tarry and S’manga Khumalo struck early on July day when their Mambo In Seattle filly Desert Rhythm ran away from her opposition for an eyecatching victory in the R600 000 Gr2 Golden Slipper.

Hardly a feature day goes by without this power duo hitting the boards and owner Chris van Niekerk looks to have a very smart filly on his hands.

Allowed to relax in third from her wide draw as Richard Fourie played catch-me-if-you-can on recent maiden winner Gee Whizz out front, and ahead of the flashy looker Spring Breeze in second, S’manga Khumalo took his time on Desert Rhythm.

He unleashed her at the 300m marker and she kicked smartly, changing legs late to resist the late challenge of Gauteng visitor Let It Flow.

Desert Rhythm may have flattered her opposition with the one length win margin. She clocked 82,73 secs for the 1400m.

Tsessebe came out of the pack to grab third – a great run from her wide draw.

The winner’s stablemate Rockin Russian finished her race off well and banked the fourth cheque.

Trainer Sean Tarry said that he was worried about Desert Rhythm after her quiet gallop . “I thought my two stablemates would give her a run for it – but S’manga took the race by the scruff of the neck and she won readily,” he said.

S’manga Khumalo, who won on her at her penultimate start, said that he felt she would be very hard to beat.

Bred by Nutfield Stud, Desert Rhythm was a R200 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale graduate. She has won 3 races with 4 places from 7 starts and took her stakes to R567 000.

A daughter of Mambo In Seattle (Kingmambo), the winner is out of the one-time winner, Al Zahra (Al Mufti).