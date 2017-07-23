Silvan Star Shines Bright

The lightly raced Silvan Star dominated the show at a sunny Kenilworth on Saturday with an eyecatching victory in the R250 000 Gr3 Final Fling Stakes. On an obviously upward graph, it will soon be decision time for her connections as to which direction she takes next.

While it was the Justin-Snaith and Bernard Fayd’herbe partnership who topped the charts winning four of the eight races on the Kenilworth Saturday programme, the feature honours and last double on the card belonged to Glen Kotzen and Richard Fourie.

Rising 5 and having only her fourteenth start on Saturday, Silvan Star is showing the typical Silvano trait of just getting better with every run. She is racing full of enthusiasm and has enjoyed a terrific season, winning 5 of her 10 starts, with two second cheques, a third and a fourth.

The recent Listed Ladies Mile winner also won over 1800m for the first time on Saturday, which gives owners Georgina Jaffee and Peter De Beyer some added options for next term – if she stays in training.

Facing ten runners on Saturday, Silvan Star was raced handier than normal by regular pilot Richard Fourie as the grey Hilaria led Rock On Wood, Miss D’Aray and Ngaga.

Into the short winter home run, Fourie gave Silvan Star the nod early and she streaked into the lead with A Time To Dream and Ngaga looking to go with her.

But they had no answers for the Kotzen star, and with her hindlegs bandaged, Silvan Star charged away from her field to beat A Time To Dream by 2,50 lengths in a time of 110,44 secs.

The well-related 3yo Ngaga had every chance this time and was a little one-paced late, beaten a further half length back in third.

The top-rated Goodtime Gal failed to produce a kick and was a no-show fourth.

Last year’s winner Harlem Shake was another to disappoint – finishing 6th and ten lengths off the winner.

Silvan Star has now won 6 races with 5 places from 14 starts and stakes of R524 775.

Ascot Stud bred her from champion sire Silvano (Lomitas) out of the one-time winner, Bold Choice (Lecture).

Purchased for R200 000 on the National Yearling Sale, she may not be the prettiest girl in the class but is certainly one of the cleverest – and looks an exciting broodmare prospect – whenever she goes that route.

Fourie and Kotzen ended the day on a high when they won the last with the improved again Ashfahan, for Glen’s son Kuyan.