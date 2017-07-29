Golden Sunday For De Kock?

Mike de Kock and jockey Callan Murray renew feature race acquaintances at Greyville on Sunday and the combination can take up where they left off when the young rider took up a contract in Hong Kong earlier this year.

The seasoned veteran and the fresh-faced rising star team up with the Australian-bred Kinaan in South Africa’s premier test of stamina, the R1,25 million Gr3 Elan Gold Cup. A recent third placed finisher in the SABC Gold Vase, Kinaan comes in with a handy galloping weight of 52,5kgs and carried a half kilo more when finishing third to stablemate Enaad in this race last year. A year later, the now mature son of Galileo will find the weight counting in his favour over the 3200m – when it really matters.

The top three finishers in the Gold Vase look the trio most likely to fight this out.

The good stayer Captain Splendid beat Hermoso Mundo by a head only to be denied victory in the steward’s boardroom after an objection in the Gold Vase. Piere Strydom retains the ride on Captain Splendid and the Captain Al gelding will be 2kg better off in the weights with the Marwing runner.

Hermoso Mundo received a six-point penalty for his win in the Gold Vase and can confirm his status as the country’s champion stayer if he can lift the Gold Cup on the final day of the season. Weichong Marwing takes over the reins from Karl Zechner. He will be fit and stays every inch of the test.

The gallant Tiger Ridge mare Trophy Wife booked her berth here with a good win in the 2400m Queen Palm Stakes last time out. If she stays the trip, she must have a chance of earning.

Track and Ball Derby winner Mr Winsome had no luck in the July and after taking a few bumps, had nothing to come when it counted – finishing 19 lengths back. That came just a fortnight after his Derby win and Dean Kannemeyer indicated that he would be freshening him up for what was his originally intended Champions Season target.

Topweighted Krambambuli ran a cracking fourth in the July after two smart wins and this versatile son of Black Minnaloushe forms part of a powerful Snaith trio. If not off the boil after his herculean July effort, he should be in the mix.

Richard Fourie partners Consolation July runner-up Royal Badge, who looks to have had the perfect prep for a big effort on Saturday. Decently drawn, the versatile son of Go Deputy should go close at best.

The Elmo Effect enjoys a 4kg swing with Fortissima for a 0,30 length beating last time and is a capable longhauler at best.

Cool Chardonnay appears to be battling and looks fortunate to have made the final cut given his recent modest form.

The Track and Ball Oaks winner Zante steps into mixed company as she is asked to go the 3200m. Drawn very wide, she could have a tough task and looks to have it all to do.

The 2016 Gr3 Racing Association Handicap winner Fortissima has drawn very wide but suddenly struck form last time and gets the services of Anthony Delpech – who would have had the choice of a few other rides in the race.

Banner Hill stays well and was beaten 2,80 lengths by Hermoso Mundo in the Gold Vase. He was made a lot of use of that day and could be better if ridden quietly – given the added value of his 2kg turnaround with the Marwing runner.

Francia is yet to spark in two runs up in KZN and one has to go back to October 2016 to find her better form – which incidentally included a win over stablemate Captain Splendid!

Paul Matchett’s Royal Honour has shown some good staying ability and returns from Zimbabwe where he won his last start over 1800m. He runs well fresh and with a 2 draw he must have place prospects.

My World was outclassed in the Cup Trial and continues to show little heart or finish when called upon. While he has run a string of places, he is winless in four months short of two years and needs to up his game.

The front-running Let It Rain ran a decent third in the Track and Ball Derby last time and has reasonable form over ground. His wide draw looks unlikely to be a factor given his racing style.

The Gold Cup is not an easy race to analyse with a host of factors at play. It may be best to side with the class and the well-weighted De Kock runner. Kinaan could have the edge over Krambambuli and Hermoso Mundo, with serious chances to Royal Badge and Captain Splendid.