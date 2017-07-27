Hollywoodbets Pays Out on Mistaken Identity

Hollywoodbets will be paying out all straight win bets on the 2nd placed horse FYRE CAY in Yarmouth Race 1, after it was discovered the winner MANDARIN PRINCESS was in fact another horse.

It was discovered the trainer of the winner “Mandarin Princess”, PJ McBride, had saddled the incorrect horse, and in doing so entered the stablemate into the 1st race.

“Mandarin Princess” was in fact McBride’s other horse running in Race 4, “Millie’s Kiss”.

Hollywoodbets has taken the decision to pay out all straight win bets on 2nd placed horse Fyre Cay (the 11/20 favourite for the race).

Hollywoodbets will of course pay out all winning bets placed on 66/1 “Mandarin Princess”, the actual winner of Race 1.

All straight win bets placed at Hollywoodbets branches on Fyre Cay can be handed in for a payout.

The Hollywoodbets Team is in the process of paying out Hollywoodbets account holders for Fyre Cay, and this should be completed this evening.

Please note that all exotic bets and tote bets will stand as per the official result. Straight open win bets will be paid out at the Hollwoodbets fixed odds Starting Price of 11/20.

For more information, please contact the Hollywoodbets Helpline team on [email protected].