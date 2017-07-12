International Club Friendlies Preview

Preparations have started for the upcoming campaign, with the likes of Roma, Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Manchester United all getting their pre-season action started early.

Friday 14 July

1/16 AS Roma | Draw 11/1 | Slovacko 15/1 (16:00)

AS Roma will play their second pre-season match as they face Slovacko at the Stadio Pineta in Italy. I Giallorossi ended their 2016/17 campaign in second place, winning their last four games in a row. Roma have already lost Mohamed Salah to Liverpool and Antonio Rudiger to Chelsea, but they should cruise past Czech Republican side, Slovacko, who finished their last season poorly. Roma are tipped confidently.

13/2 Wigan Athletic | 6/1 | Liverpool 1/4 (20:30)

Wigan Athletic, who were competing for domestic cups and playing in the English Premier League not so long ago, will play their upcoming season in League One after being relegated from the Championship. Liverpool will be glad with what they see in training as most of their first team players participated, while they welcomed back the return of Danny Ings, who has had a tough time in Merseyside since his move from Burnley. Egyptian winger, Mohamed Salah, could get a runout for his new club. I’m expecting quite a high-scoring victory for the Reds here; back them on the (-1) Handicap at 7/10.

Saturday 15 July

8/1 Western Sydney Wanderers | 9/2 | Arsenal 1/4 (12:00)

Western Sydney Wanderers will host Arsenal on Saturday in the Gunners’ second match of their Australian tour. The Wanderers last played a match on the 10th of May as they ended their four-match winless streak against Shanghai SIPG, who they beat 3-2 in the AFC Champions League. Arsenal were superb in the closing stages of the Premier League, going on a five-match winning streak and then beating title-winners, Chelsea, in the FA Cup final. The Gunners should come out on top at 1/4.

4/10 Inter Milan | 39/10 | Nurnberg 52/10

Inter Milan endured another disappointing campaign as they could only finish seventh in Serie A, just a point behind city-rivals, AC Milan. They did, however, kick-start their pre-season with a 2-1 win over Wattens, last Sunday. Nurnburg have been terrific in their preparations for the upcoming season, winning their first four pre-season matches. They scored 20 times in those four games, averaging five goals per 90 minutes. Inter are a much bigger club, but Nurnburg are tipped to get something here. Back these sides to cancel each other out.

Sunday 16 July

47/10 LA Galaxy | 17/4 | Manchester United 4/10 (04:00)

LA Galaxy take a short break in their domestic league as they host Manchester United in USA. The hosts have lost three straight matches in the MLS, but managed a 2-0 win over Sacramento Republic in the US Open Cup. Man United announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku on Monday, with the Belgian powerhouse expected to feature in at least one of their two matches played in LA. Jose Mourinho could field a weakened team, and with LA Galaxy playing more regular football at the moment, they could spring an upset. Take LA Galaxy on the Win/Draw Double Chance.

Monday 17 July

15/2 Real Salt Lake | 39/10 | Manchester United 3/10 (13:00)

In Man United’s second game in the space of two days, they face Real Salt Lake, who have been poor of late, losing five of their last seven matchups. I’m expecting this to be the game that United really showcase their talent. Yes, Real Salt Lake are arguably fitter now, but the Red Devils should be too good on the day. Back United to leave LA in the most fashionable way possible, humbling the MLS strugglers to defeat.

TREBLE @ 17/10

Liverpool (-1) Handicap 7/10

Arsenal Win 1/4

Manchester United Win 3/10

vs Real Salt Lake

Jesse Nagel