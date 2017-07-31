It’s Called Value

A galloping billboard for racehorse ownership. There’s no other way to describe the Riverton Stud-bred Great Britain colt Al Mariachi. He cost just R70 000 and at Greyville on Sunday took his stakes earnings to R40 000 shy of R1 million – after just five months on the track.

Purchased by the Mauritius-based Gavin Glover at the 2016 KZN Yearling Sale, there was every chance that Al Mariachi was destined to race on the island. But some persuasion from trainer Brett Crawford and his own serious talking on the racetrack have seen him more than pay his way here.

Possessed of oodles of natural speed, Al Mariachi is an uncomplicated 2yo colt. Starting favourite in the R300 000 Avontuur Gr3 Umkhomazi Stakes, he tracked the tearaway pacesetter Sir Frenchie at a comfortable five lengths.

Into the home run, Corne Orffer pressed the button and with the blinkered leader falling in a hole after his exertions, Al Mariachi drew off to a comfortable 2,75 length win in a time of 69,96 secs.

The handsome So Var came out of the pack to grab second, ahead of Sniper Shot, who looked dangerous but may need further to show his best.

A R70 000 KZN Yearling Sale graduate, the Riverton Stud bred Al Mariachi is by Great Britain (Green Desert)out of the maiden, Senorita Al (Captain Al).

He has won 3 races with 2 places from 5 starts and stakes of R957 500 – and also received the R87 500 BSA Added Value Stakes Bonus.