Kenilworth Draw Switch – Outcome

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that an investigation was conducted into the circumstances that led to Pumeza and Miss Crusade being loaded and starting from the incorrect drawn positions at Kenilworth in the first race on 8 July 2017.

After carefully considering the patrol film evidence and interviewing various parties, the following was ascertained:

Pumeza was loaded in stall gate 11, instead of stall gate 10.

Miss Crusade was loaded in stall gate 10, instead of stall gate 11.

The error occurred as a result of these two horses’ race numbers being mistakenly attached to the incorrect barrier positions, behind the stalls. The riders of these horses were not aware of the error as the entire field had not been loaded and they assumed that they had been loaded in the correct stalls. As a consequence, no action will be taken against the riders involved in this incident.

Neither, Pumeza nor Miss Crusade had gained a material advantage, or were denied a fair start in any way as a result of starting the race from the incorrect drawn position.

Disciplinary action will be taken against the staff members involved in this incident.