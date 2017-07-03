Kenilworth First Timers

HAROLD CRAWFORD

Race 1 – IRA (8): A nice filly, but will need the run.

Race 1 – VALYRIAN STEEL (20): A nice filly, needs further but shows a lot of pace and is working well.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – LEAPS AND BOUNDS (9): Green type and should need the experience.

Race 1 – SNOW CRYSTAL (17): A nice filly, shows ability but should need the experience.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Could not be contacted for comment.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.