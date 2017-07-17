KZN Breeders Seminar

A seminar for all KZN TBA members will be presented by Veterinary reproduction specialist, Dr Martin Schulman on 2 August at Rawdons hotel.

Apart from some topical breeding issues, Dr Schulman will also be updating delegates on the proposed revised Stud Health Scheme and Code of Practise.

This is also a great opportunity, as the breeding season kicks off, to speak to Martin should you have any specific questions or concerns.

Please RSVP to Catherine on [email protected] by Tuesday the 25th of July.

The day’s events:

9.30: Tea and registration

10.00: Dr Melanie Scholtz: Development of an App for in -the-field identification of horses for the South African Thoroughbred breeder

11.00: Dr Kate May: Management of the orphan foal

Reproductive emergencies

12.00: Lunch

1.30: Professor Martin Schulman: Proposed revised Stud Health Scheme and Codes of Practice

Management of infectious abortion

2.30: Question and discussion session

3.00: Tea and departure