Fairview Friday Feature

The visitors have a solid record in the R200 000 Listed Champion Juvenile Cup which is run at Fairview on Friday. Joey Ramsden travels from Milnerton with recent Langerman runner-up Big Pleasure in a bid to follow up on his 2015 success with Prince Of Thieves.

Anton Marcus makes a rare visit to the Eastern Cape to partner Big Pleasure at his fourth start. The son of Horse Chestnut was well beaten but ran on powerfully behind the highly regarded Tap O’ Noth in the Cape 1500m feature last time. . He won his maiden at the second time of asking over 1400m, and if coping with the switch from left-handed to right –handed tracks, must have a serious chance.

The Oratorio’s are flying and Grant Paddock’s Sacred Oration is one of the top gallopers of his year down here.

A three-time winner form five starts, he has relished the step up in ground and will likely be even better over a mile. He beat Kimberley Star (0,75 lengths) and Gizmo (2,25 lengths) over the track-and-trip last time out and 2kgs better off here, he looks very capable of stepping up.

Fillies have won this race 2 of the past 3 runnings – with Vaughan Marshall’s Jet Set Go scoring a big win in 2014. Top rated of the fairer sex trio is Treador’s smart daughter, Banjo Buzz. A narrow loser of the Listed Lady’s Slipper last time, she is well drawn and takes on the boys for the first time – with the aid of a 2,5kg sex allowance.

Precious Pansy finished 4 lengths behind Banjo Buzz in third there and looks held.

Local champion Alan Greeff broke the raider stranglehold last year with the smart filly O Tamara and he saddles a decent trio on Friday.

Looking to be the stable elect, Seattle Flame is one of a vintage crop of Sail From Seattle 2yo’s. A winner of 2 from 4 starts, he spreadeagled his opposition last time and steps up in ground from the sprints. His dam won at 2450m, so there is more than a flicker of hope on the stamina front.

Kimberley Star has shown an ability to cope with this course and distance and has run four good races. He will definitely be looking for further in time to come and while held by Sacred Oration, must have a place chance.

Dorrie Sham’s Pinnacle Peak showed speed and won readily on his 1000m debut against winners. He was kept to the minimum trip at his second start when Dickensian turned the tables at level weights.

Irish Flame’s first ever winner Gizmo was beaten by Sacred Oration and Kimberley Star in a fair course-and-distance post maiden effort. He has proven fairly consistent.

Coyote Creek ran a cracker in the Listed Dahlia Plate three runs back and was a runaway course and distance maiden winner last time. The son of Sail From Seattle is drawn on the wide outside and has an outside chance if maintaining his improvement.

Recent polytrack maiden winner Pina steps up in class and has a tough ask in mixed company. She looks well held by Gizmo and Banjo Buzz on earlier form.

The Cape Town form is usually a length or two better and if Big Pleasure adapts to the new track, he could be a major force to contend with. But Sacred Oration looks very talented and with homeground advantage, he is the selection to beat Seattle Flame – with Big Pleasure in the mix.