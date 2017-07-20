Pick A Peach

The Fairview Friday feature, the Listed East Cape Paddock Stakes, is run at weight-for-age plus penalties, and with a good few ‘new arrivals’ in the mix, the danger of an upset looks on the cards.

The SP top-rated Supercilious won 5 of her 18 starts for Joey Ramsden at Milnerton but has not run for 8 weeks and has a tough draw first time at Fairview.

Justin Snaith’s smart Var 4yo Cup Cake is yet to win over a mile but is a good sort and holds Star Burst Galaxy easily on her last win over 200m shorter.

The Greys Inn 5yo Peach Delight is a versatile seven-time winner and one of the gamest gallopers around. She beat Crackpot easily over 2000m last time and looks to be effective over any trip and any ground.

Star Burst Galaxy gets stepped up in ground after a quiet last try over 1200m in the East Cape Breeders Stakes. She ran a cracker over the course and distance in the East Cape Breeders Guineas.

The 6yo Petty Officer has her first run in PE on transfer from the Greg Ennion yard, where she won 5 of her 37 starts. The daughter of Royal Air Force has not won in ages .

There is little to choose between Peach Delight and the evergreen Crackpot. The 5yo daughter of Judpot seldom runs a poor race and is holding her form well.

Work Ethic is 4,5kgs worse off with Peach Delight for a 4 length beating over 400m further last time out. The former Gavin van Zyl trained galloper has run 3 fair races in this province and could be more comfortable over this trip.

The 3yo Beataboutthebush is the pick of the Greeff runners and will be much more comfortable over this trip after being outpaced in the East Cape Breeders Stakes last time out. The Listed Breeders Guineas winner has won 4 of her 7 starts and looks to have a bright future.

Cape Marigold has drawn very wide. She ran a fair race over the course-and-distance at her penultimate start and could be a longshot quartet kicker.

Peach Delight, Star Burst Galaxy and Beataboutthebush could be the pick of the bunch, with Cup Cake the danger if she goes the mile. There is plenty of talent simmering just below the surface and it is best to go as wide as the budget allows in the Pick 6.