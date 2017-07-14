Off To Greener Pastures

Justin Snaith’s Dynasty mare Qing has failed to spark in her two KZN outings this year and gets the blinkers to get her mind on the job. She has failed to recapture her 3yo form that saw her clock up four wins on the trot.

The Listed Off To Stud Stakes is the support feature on the penultimate Gr1 weekend of the SA Champions Season in KZN.

Get your racecard here

The first of the Tarry foursome, the Mullins Bay mare Wukkin’ Up is knocking hard for her sixth career win and her three most recent runs suggest she has lost none of her enthusiasm for racing. She stayed on well for a decent third behind Matador Man and stakes filly Dawn Calling in the KZN Breeders Million Mile and if clicking from the 1 draw at her first poly outing, could be a big runner.

Joey Ramsden’s beautifully bred course and distance winner Grey Light is another in the ‘failed to quite live up to expectations’ category. The grey Tapit daughter’s recent form is not inspiring but she has the ability to crash this party if she decides to run.

The lightly raced Frosty Friday returned to race action in April after a 14 month break and has run two fair races in three outings. She has run in high-class fields and bumps weaker as she takes her first dip in polytrack waters. Well drawn, one feels that Gavin van Zyl may have an ace up his sleeve with the daughter of Western Winter.

Visionaire’s daughter Heaps Of Fun won the Gr1 Gauteng Fillies Guineas in 2016 – the year Frosty Friday finished a 1,75 length third in the race. Heaps Of Fun bounced back to best with a good course and distance success over Fantasy Lady and meets that one on a kilo better terms. She could have found her niche after a host of disappointing showings and could follow up.

The Trippi mare In Other Words has won 7 of her 15 starts and showed up well in mixed company last time when 3,50 lengths behind Budapest. A course and distance winner, she warrants plenty of respect.

The fourth of the Tarry quartet, Strategic Move loves the surface but looks held by stablemate Heaps Of Fun.

The 5yo Silvano mare Silver Class loves this surface and won two on the trot, with a smart win on July day. She has drawn at 10, and needs to give weight here – but has class and good ability/

The Silvano filly Flying Silver showed up well when running on nicely at her first try on the poly at her last start. She is 2,5kgs better off with Silver Class and will enjoy the extra 200m of this race.

All told, a tricky race where Sean Tarry holds the upper hand in pure numbers. His 4yo Heaps Of Fun has plenty in her favour and could make it two on the trot, with stablemate Wukkin’ Up and the classy lightly-raced Frosty Friday the dangers.