Champion Wins Three Greyville Features

Sean Tarry raised the bar from last term and set a new record for winners in a season when the Mullins Bay mare Wukkin’ Up enjoyed a beautifully judged ride from the front to win the R150 000 Listed Off To Stud Stakes at Greyville on Saturday.

Tarry trained 208 winners for his championship title last year and Wukkin’ Up’s first stakes win clocked the magical 210 up after Trophy Wife had won the Queen Palm Stakes earlier in the day.

A strong galloping chestnut mare, Wukkin’ Up kept going all the way to the line under the top-class Anton Marcus to beat her lesser fancied stablemate In Other Words by a half length in a time of 96,20 secs.

Watch the clip to see the good moving winner as a 2yo.

Garth Puller will be thrilled with the gutsy showing by his Silvano filly Flying Silver, who was finishing well for third, a further 0,75 lengths back.

The 7-2 fancy Heaps Of Fun could only finish seventh and just over 7 lengths back.

The lightly raced Summerhill Stud-bred Wukkin’ Up is a daughter of Mullins Bay (Machiavellian ) out of Mazisi (Albarahin).

She notched her 6th win here with 3 places from 12 starts for stakes of R515 250.

The winner’s sire Mullins Bay was the best racing son of sire of sires Machiavellian in the world in 2006, and earned a Timeform Rating of 121. A resident stallion at Summerhill, he died in 2015.