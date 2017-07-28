The Real Slim Shady

“There aren’t any races long enough for Shady World so he may have to sit it out for the 2018 Gold Cup,” said an elated breeder Syd Birch, after the Alan Greeff-trained Ideal World gelding had relished the arduous 3600m test of South Africa’s longest race to score a surprise win at Fairview on Friday.

Greeff saddled a trio, including the well fancied major centre stakes winner Kingston Mines, in the R150 000 Listed PE Gold Cup.

Things didn’t pan out too swimmingly for punters, with the 66-1 Shady World winning well – despite being miles out under sufferance on the handicap. There can’t be many stakes winners off a 54 rating!

The champion stable also provided the pacemaker in the feature in the form of the grey Jet Master mare Kissimmee, who loped along in front of her eight rivals all the way past the winning post for the first time and into the straight, before fading out. Teaque Gould had Shady World relaxed in fourth and six lengths off the leaders for much of the trip and the 4yo gelding simply outstayed them when the chips were down, to win well by 1,25 lengths in a time of 230,42 secs.

The Antonius Pius gelding Jeremy was supported in the betting and stayed on for second, suggesting he may win his races over ground in the coastal centre.

The Tara Laing stalwart 8yo staying duo of Crown Of Gold and Drill Sargeant, ran third and fifth respectively and with 26 wins between them have earned a happy retirement as they bow out of their distinguished track careers.

Shady World has won 2 races with 8 places from 21 starts and took his stakes earned to R191 750. He races in the interests of Randjesfontein trainer Jurgen van Heerden’s Carefree Syndicate. He is the gentleman who ended a twenty year wait for his first graded stakes success in April, courtesy of the Australian-bred Ilitshe, who won the Gr3 Caradoc Gold Cup at Turffontein.

Bred by the Birch Bros, Shady World is a son of Ideal World (Kingmambo) out of In The Shade (Fort Wood) – the latter hailing from the distinguished Horse Chestnut family.

Syd Birch said that the mare had been purchased in foal from Mauritzfontein. She had a foal by Captain Al that would be offered at the 2018 National Yearling Sale and was due to be covered by Duke Of Marmalade this season.