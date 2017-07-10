Boating Bookie Detained

The arrest of bookmaker Ashley Singh Jankee by Mauritius police on Saturday has led to the postponement of an inquiry that was scheduled for Monday afternoon

The bookmaker was to be questioned by the Mauritius Turf Club Racing Stewards, following his alleged presence on a catamaran with amongst others, SA jockeys Brandon Lerena, Raymond Danielson and Muzi Yeni.

This is the latest to emerge after a scandal, dubbed ‘Catamaran-gate’ by Tabnews, erupted on the island, following a Whatsapp inquiry involving Muzi Yeni and the separate finding of guilty verdicts against two SA jockeys for being in the presence of a bookmaker on a catamaran. No action was taken against Yeni by the MTC for his alleged whatsapp activity, but the island police launched their own investigation, which has prevented Yeni from leaving the country.

The Sporting Post spoke to Benoit Halbwachs, MTC Director Of Racing, on Monday. Mr Halbwachs could not confirm the nature of the charges under which Jankee was arrested, or whether they were related to any of the matters concerning the jockeys.

Yeni, who could not be present during last Thursday’s inquiry, was also due to be questioned on Monday afternoon. His attendance was deferred and he was requested to be on standby until such time as Jankee is able to attend.

Mr Halbwachs confirmed that the Mauritius Police had indicated that their investigation into Yeni’s mobile phone activity would be completed ‘soon’.

As regards the Danielson and Lerena appeals against their suspensions, Mr Halbwachs said that the hearing transcripts had been finalised. Once these were handed to the jockeys, they would have 48 hours to submit their heads of argument. Halbwachs said that the Appeal Board Chairman was an attorney and depending on the availability of all members, the date for the appeal hearings would be set shortly.

Mr Halbwachs said that he was not aware of any restriction on Danielson and Lerena leaving the island.