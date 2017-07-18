Mauritius Turf Club Condemns Changes

The Mauritius Turf Club has condemned proposed changes to the Gambling Regulatory Authority and called for a halt to any changes until all parties have been consulted.

In a press release dated 18 July 2017, the MTC announced that on 19 July 2017, the provisions of the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) Act will be subject to fundamental amendments proposed by the 2017 Finance Bill. They fear that the amendments will lead to the nationalization, and ultimately decline, of Mauritian horse racing.

The press release states, “It is regrettable that the MTC, which has initiated and maintained horse racing for more than 200 years, has never been consulted about these changes” and goes on to state, “These amendments will have an undeniable negative impact on the future of the 350 full-time employees and about 1,500 part-time workers and all those who live and depend on the horse industry. Worse, it will also have adverse consequences on foreign investment, which is highly resistant to state intervention.”

Their concerns are that the interference of the GRA in the internal affairs of the MTC will affect their standing with the International Federation of Horse Racing Authorities (IFHA), that the proposed changes will allow the GRA to challenge the existing MTC regulatory structures and that allowing the GRA to set royalties for racing information would represent unacceptable interference to the private contractual relations between the MTC and its contracting parties, as well as putting the GRA in control of the MTC’s finances.

The owners, trainer and grooms have launched a public appeal for the Government to postpone making any changes before meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders can be held.