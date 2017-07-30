Maximiser Looks The Real Deal

A very smart looking Querari colt made a grand entrance at Greyville on Saturday. Paul Peter’s 3yo Maximiser opened his feature account in the R150 000 The Avontuur Listed Darley Arabian and announced himself as a galloper to watch next season.

The well-related Maximiser, taking advantage of a galloping weight, made it look so easy at his first run on the polytrack. Allowed to track the favourite, the Algoa Cup winner Nebuliser, all the way around, he was given the go ahead by Keagan De Melo at the 400m and simply drew clear to win like a good horse.

With Nebula fading out and the pack storming late, the 20 to 1 shot Maximiser had 2,50 lengths to spare at the line in a time of 95,54 secs.

Another outsider in Nicklaus ran on best to get second, ahead of Cutting Edge and No Worries – a PA blowout for many exotic punters.

Trainer Paul Peter confirmed that on the work his charge had shown at home, he had always felt that the poly would suit him.

“He has plenty of ability and he is still a colt and closely related to National Currency – so who knows what the future may hold!” said the elated trainer.

Maximiser has won 5 of his 9 starts with 1 place for stakes of R338 075.

Bred by Maine Chance, he is a 3yo son of the exciting Querari (Oasis Dream) out of the twice-winning Monopoly (National Assembly).

Maximiser was originally purchased by the late Adriaan Van Vuuren’s Misty Meadows for R240 000 at the 2015 Suncoast KZN Yearling Sale. He was picked up for a bargain R25 000 by Paul Peter at the BSA November Mixed Sale.