Highveld Hawks Swoop At Scottsville

They were the underdogs and the young guns, but there was no stopping the Highveld Hawks as they swooped to a deserved victory under the captaincy of past SA champion Gavin Lerena in the 2017 New Turf Carriers Interprovincial Rider Cup at Scottsville on Sunday.

While the KZN Falcons’ Anton Marcus was the individual Victor Ludorum on 60 points, it was the team of Lerena, super sub Lyle Hewitson, Craig Zackey and Marco Van Rensburg who triumphed with a winning margin of 5 points over the home team, with the Western Cape Eagles a distant third.

Gavin Lerena, who will ride New Predator in this Saturday’s Gr1 Mercury Sprint, flies back to the UK after that race to complete the balance of his short contract there.

The full scorecard:

INTERPROVINCIAL RIDER CUP – SCOTTSVILLE SUNDAY 9 JULY 2017 JOCKEY NAME RACE 4 RACE 5 RACE 7 RACE 8 MDNM 12 MDNM 16 MR82 12 FM66 12 DELPECH A 2 16 14 2 34 FORBES A 1 10 4 4 19 KENNEDY W 5 2 5 20 32 MARCUS A 16 20 10 14 60 KZN Falcons 145 L HEWITSON 6 7 12 10 35 LERENA G 12 4 20 16 52 V’RENSBURG M 3 3 16 5 27 ZACKEY C 20 5 3 8 36 Highveld Hawks 150 BYLEVELD M 8 8 8 12 36 CHEYNE G 10 12 2 7 31 FOURIE R 4 14 6 6 30 ORFFER C 14 6 1 3 24 Western Cape Eagles 121 101 107 101 107 416 416