Jockey JP van der Merwe, who was the rider aboard the Leon Erasmus-trained gelding Hello, who suffered a shocking fall in the Turffontein fourth race on Saturday, will take up his engagements at Fairview today.

Trainer Gavin Smith told the Sporting Post that JP had landed in PE this morning, and but for a bit of stiffness and bruising, was ready to ride at the final meeting of the season today.

The first race is off at 12h45.

It is believed that the horse was euthanized.