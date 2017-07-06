Newsflash – Mauritius Catamaran Saga Latest

Bookmaker Ashley Singh Jankee will be questioned by the Mauritius Turf Club Racing Stewards on Monday at 13h00, following his presence on a catamaran with Brandon Lerena, Raymond Danielson and Muzi Yeni.

This is the latest to emerge after a scandal erupted on the island, following the finding of guilty verdicts against two SA jockeys for being in the presence of a bookmaker on a catamaran.

Yeni, who could not be present during last Thursday’s inquiry, has also been called in for questioning on Monday afternoon.

The Sporting Post spoke to Benoit Halbwachs, MTC Director Of Racing, on Wednesday afternoon.

He confirmed that there was no further news from the Mauritius Police Chief as to when the investigation into Yeni’s mobile phone activity would be finalised.

Mr Halbwachs said that he was not aware of any restriction on Danielson and Lerena leaving the island.