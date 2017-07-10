Language – Suspended Fine For Jock

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Durban on 10 July 2017, Jockey Anthony Delpech was charged with a contravention of Rule 72.1.42, in that he used foul language on one occasion during an Objection Hearing held at Greyville Racecourse on 3 June 2017, after the running of Race 7.

Jockey Delpech pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Board having considered the particulars of this incident, as well as mitigating factors presented, felt that an appropriate penalty was that Jockey Delpech be fined the sum of R2 500, which is wholly suspended for a period of 12 months, provided that he is not found guilty of a contravention of Rule 72.1.42 during that period.

Jockey Delpech has the Right of Appeal against the finding and the penalty imposed.