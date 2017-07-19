NHA: Beware Impersonators

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that it is aware of a number of advances and communications made to various people in the industry by certain persons purporting to be Jockeys or persons connected to Jockeys.

These persons offer tips and inside information under the guise of being in the know and well informed. They request that payments be made directly into their banking accounts in return for the information.

It has been established that the Riders, whose names are being used are not aware of these communications.

If anyone is approached by a person stating that they are a Jockey or that they represent a Jockey and wish to enter into these types of relationships, or if anyone is aware of these incidents, please contact our Special Investigations Officer, Mr Riaan Janse van Rensburg on 011 683 9283 or email: [email protected]