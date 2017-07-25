Wrong Horse – Lensley Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry which was held at Flamingo Park Racecourse on 24 July 2017, Trainer Corrie Lensley was charged with a contravention of Rule 72.1.45 in that he presented a horse which was not the correct and carded horse, EMPEROR’S FANTASY to run in Race 1 at the Flamingo Park race meeting on 17 July 2017. As a consequence, EMPEROR’S FANTASY was withdrawn from the race.

Trainer Lensley pleaded not guilty to the charge, however, was found guilty of the charge.

The Board imposed a penalty of a fine of R15 000-00, of which R5 000-00 is suspended for a period of one year, provided that during the period of suspension Trainer Lensley is not convicted of a contravention of Rule 72.1.45.

Trainer Lensley has the right of appeal against both the finding and penalty imposed