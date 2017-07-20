No More High-Stakes

Following enquiries after the RA’s High-Stakes game had been locked for the past two weeks, Penquin’s Natasha Morrison confirmed that the game has been cancelled.

A notice issued to players on Wednesday, 19 July 2017, read:-

Dear High Stakes Players, We would like to take the opportunity to thank you for taking the time every week to enter our weekly challenge! While the High Stakes game has tested all of our knowledge within the Horse Racing industry, and really put our minds to the test, we have decided to move on to bigger and brighter opportunities to showcase the Lifestyle aspect of Horse Racing and to share our knowledge. With that being said, please accept this as a formal notice that the weekly High Stakes Challenge will no longer be running as at 13 July 2017.

The on-line game, which issued a set of multiple-choice questions on racing matters, used to be run once a week with a weekly prize of “four tickets to attend the races and a three course meal” to the person at the top of the leader board.

There was also a Grand Prize for the overall winner, who finished at the top of the leader board for three consecutive months, to win an all expenses paid VIP experience to the Summer Cup to be enjoyed from the RA box.

With regards to the Grand Prize as well as any unredeemed lunches, Natasha confirmed that she would be compiling winners and contacting the relevant people within the week.