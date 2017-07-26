The Silvano 2yo Billy Silver, who races in the famous silks of champion Secretariat, translated his homework and all the talk into a winning debut at Scottsville on Wednesday.

Backed to the exclusion of everything else, he hacked up under Anthony Delpech to score an eyecatching win.

Trainer Dennis Bosch said he was ‘nervous’ when he saw the Scottsville track. But he needn’t have worried. Named after the Appaloosa marked pony that accompanied Secretariat, the colt was found by Bosch when unsold following a highest bid of R450k at the 2016 Cape Premier Yearling Sale. He was bred by Northfields from the six-time winner, Evening Attire (Kahal).

“Billy was tiny and he turned out. But hell, he can run,” said an elated Bosch of the half-brother to the smart Eddie Sweat (Imperial Stride).

Have a look at the catalogue page here