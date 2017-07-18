Sporting Post’s distribution company Racing Distribution has been advised by Phumelela that its publications will no longer be sold in TAB outlets.
The ban affects Sporting Post, as well as the Soccer Betting News newspaper and Winning Form.
The reason given is that it is a conflict of interest for TAB to have publications on site which promote Hollywoodbets.
Sporting Post apologizes to affected readers and advertisers for this unfortunate decision.
7 comments on “Phumelela Bans Sporting Post From TABs”
How petty is this?! This is diabolical! The more information, publicity and coverage the sport gets, the better for horseracing! In my opinion Sporting Post is the foremost racing publication in SA with the best breeding and pedigree information one can get! This is a small-minded decision!
🙁 just when racing needs all the help it can get… 🙁
Small minded indeed.
lol and when you inside the tab building then on the tv tellytrack promos of bet with intetbet etc comes on. Now isn’t that also conflict of interest.
Absolutely ridiculous, they just keep on enforcing the ideology which make the rest of the racing community in SA that the sport is run by a bunch of morons…..
Why inconvenience customers that are in all probability placing a tote bet when buying from their local? That includes me as a loyal tote supporter with a preference for the SP.
Would love to have a chat to those making this type of decision as it is highly detrimental to the cause and not in the interest of promoting the sport.
We should be promoting racing at all levels to grow the cake which are not done by hanging on to scraps.
Their own and racing’s cause would be best served by expanding the game through easy access and greater visibility.
A very poor decision in my estimate although I do understand the underlying sentiment.
Trump-like in its infantilism and fairness. Since when is competition bad?