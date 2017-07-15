Tarry’s Beautiful Gold Digger!

Sean Tarry’s versatile Tiger Ridge mare Trophy Wife booked her Gold Cup berth with an emphatic victory in the R150 000 Hollywoodbets Queen Palm Stakes at Greyville on Saturday.

The non black-type 2400m feature only attracted a field of six runners to launch the Mercury Sprint day Bipot, but produced an exciting finish with past Gr2 winner Trophy Wife staying on best of the lot.

Any horse that can win from 1200m to 2400m has to be top-class and the Wilgerbosdrift mare even boasts 1000m place credentials to her illustrious stablemate Carry On Alice as recently as three months ago.

Allowed to relax near the rear as Witchcraft led Girl On The Run and Nima, Trophy Wife took her time to find her best stride under Lyle Hewitson, but was finishing powerfully to hold off the longshot Forbidden Duel to win by a half length in a time of 148,70 secs.

Racing in the familiar blue and red of Chris van Niekerk, Trophy Wife ran a good third in the Betting World 2200 on July day and looks to have had a perfect prep for the marathon on 30 July.

Adorada pipped the winner’s more fancied stable companion Witchcraft to get third.

The favourite Girl On The Run was the first horse beaten in the home run, while Nima also had little to come and ran last.

Trainer Sean Tarry said that Trophy Wife was switching off in her races and thus the decision to try her over more ground. “She has her quirks but she is consistent and talented. I think the Gold Cup will be her next start,” said the champion conditioner.

Trophy Wife was Lyle Hewitson’s 117th winner of the term and he will also be crowned SA champion in his category. Hewitson thanked Tarry for the opportunities.

Trophy Wife, who has won 7 races with 19 places from 33 starts for stakes of R1 991 850, was bred by Wilgerbosdrift Stud and is a daughter of the ill-fated Tiger Ridge (Storm Cat) out of the four-time winning My Squeeza (Goldmark).

Trophy Wife was bought for R240 000 on the Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 2.

Now the big question – will she stay 3200m?