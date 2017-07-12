The thoroughbred name game can be an interesting one at times.
Take the Brian Burnard owned first timer Deago Deluxe who stepped out at Scottsville on Sunday. He is a son of former SA star Delago Deluxe and was bred from the Sadler’s Wells mare In The Limelight by Rothwell Park in New South Wales.
With only one letter difference in his and his sire name, we took up the potential for the creation of confusion with the National Horseracing Authority Stud Book department. A very helpful Samantha Dames said that the colt was named in Australia and that she had checked the correctness with the relevant authority in that country, following our query. They were happy with it, apparently. But should we be?
While we have seen the likes of clever names like Sorevof (Foveros) and Lahak (Kahal), are we now open to a new generation of names?
The likes of Tripi, Patfork, Pomodor and Visionair could cause some serious confusion in a few years from now.
One comment on “Naming Rights”
It is a crying shame that breeders, owners and NHA cannot exercise some common sense when naming horses. The English language has 26 letters at it’s disposal and the permutations of these letters is astronomical. Here in South Africa we have the extra advantage of our indigenous tongues to add to a myriad of name choices and yet they persist in names like Deago de lux. Not to mention the countless duplication of names of past equine heroes, a unforgivable sacrilege!!!! There is a TOM FOOL running in Jo’burg, I ask you TOM FOOL? I cringe in myself that one day one of these forlorn breeders would name some dirt tracker SEA COTTAGE and that august NHA will validate it. The great retribution is that most of these poor usurping animals turn out to be duds, it is as though the the Equine Gods shower their displeasure on these unimaginative, irreverent owners and breeders and meter out just punishment, you are warned.