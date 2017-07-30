Racing Celebrates Women

Women’s Day marks the anniversary of the great women’s march of 9 August 1956, when a group of over 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the carrying of pass books.

After handing over their signed petition, the assembly broke into their specially composed protest song, Wathint’Abafazi Wathint’imbokodo! (Now you have touched the women, you have struck a rock). Since 1956, the phrase has been modified to “you strike a woman, you strike a rock“ and has come to represent women’s courage and strength in South Africa. The 1956 march was a significant milestone in the struggle against apartheid, as well as contributing to the emancipation of women in our country, and 9 August stands as an annual gesture of respect and recognition of the courage and resilience of South African women.

Racing, It’s A Rush

This year, racing is getting in on the act. Racing, It’s A Rush’s Nick Gordon said, “We feel women in racing often don’t get the recognition they deserve and have decided to do something special this year. Rather than just a day, we have decided to run a campaign for the whole month of August to recognise the efforts of women in the racing industry. Candice Bass-Robinson has laid down the marker as the first lady trainer to win the July, but we want to acknowledge and thank all the women in the industry, from those at the front lines down, who do so much to keep the cogs turning.”

How To Join In

The campaign will be rolled out in two phases and Racing, It’s A Rush is encouraging active participation from everyone in the industry. For phase one, they are inviting all ladies in racing to submit selfies to [email protected] by 4 August 2017 and these which will be used to make up a commemorative collage.

In the second phase of the campaign, which was launched via the Racing, It’s A Rush Facebook page last week, they are starting a nomination chain for women in racing to put forward their unsung heroines for a bit of recognition. To nominate someone, all you have to do is like and share a post, as well as comment with the name of a woman you feel plays a role in the industry. “We are hoping to get the community to engage with one another and hopefully create a bit of positivity. The idea is to get people in the industry to nominate women they feel play a role. Once someone has been nominated, it is their turn to nominate the next person and the idea is that it will form a chain. It would be great to see everyone get involved.”

Racing, It’s A Rush will conduct draws from the nominations and bestow spoils to deserving ladies throughout the month, so keep an eye on the Facebook page and get nominating!