Rider Cup Teams – Gold Circle Explains

There have been questions asked as to how the various jockeys were chosen for the teams to participate in The New Turf Carriers Inter-Provincial Jockey’s challenge that will take place at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday with what appear to be some glaring omissions.

In a press release published on Friday 7 July, the host operator Gold Circle advised that the teams were initially chosen from the top riders on the National Jockey’s log with the cut-off the end of May. The first three on the log from each province were deemed automatic choices with the fourth rider being ‘captain’s choice’ – this in order for top riders, who for some reason such as injury, were not within the select band.

Highveld Hawks

Gavin Lerena

S’manga Khumalo

Craig Zackey

Marco Van Rensburg

Cape Eagles

Greg Cheyne

Richard Fourie

MJ Byleveld

Corne Orffer

KZN Falcons

Anthony Delpech

Anton Marcus

Alec Forbes

Warren Kennedy

However, the Vodacom Durban July and other unrelated circumstances led to a revision of the selected teams. Aldo Domeyer (Cape Eagles) and Keagan de Melo (KZN Falcons) both copped suspensions on July day. Piere Strydom (Highveld Hawks) injured a knee on the same day and has opted to rest his injury. Muzi Yeni (Highveld Hawks) landed in hot water in Mauritius and is unable to make the trip home.

With these jockeys missing it was up to the captains to choose replacement riders. MJ Byleveld was Cape captain Greg Cheyne’s captain’s choice, with Corne Orffer as Domeyer’s replacement.

Anthony Delpech chose Alec Forbes to replace De Melo.

Strydom was Lerena’s captain’s choice but when he fell away, he opted for Yeni. Yeni too could not make the team and Lerena’s final choice fell to Marco van Rensburg. All are popular and top-class replacements.