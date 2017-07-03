Riverton Galloper Grabs The Million

Brett Crawford has enjoyed a glorious SA Champions Season but had to settle for just one of the July Day features. The KZN Yearling Sale Million win by his Great Britain colt Al Mariachi was a popular one for many punters.

With a Pick 6 dividend of over R250 000 riding on his back, the Gr1 placed galloper confirmed the public faith and his form with an eyecatching display from the front under Corne Orffer.

The 1300m turf contest attracted 14 runners, all graduates of the KZN Yearling Sale class of 2016, and ridden confidently from his wide draw, Al Mariachi underlined his bargain buy tag with a good win by a half length. He stopped the clock in 76,50 secs.

Paul Lafferty’s Sniper Shot had been well beaten in the Gold Medallion (where Al Mariachi ran third to the exciting Sand And Sea), but the son of Juudpot showed good improvement to dash through late for second.]

Alyson Wright’s Gimmethegreenlight gelding Cat’s Legacy stayed on 1,50 lengths back in third, with dual Joburg winner Prince Of Kahal in fourth.

Stakes were paid all the way down to fifth spot and the R25 000 cheque went to another son of Great Britain – Clint Binda’s Whorly Whorly banking that consolation.

A R70 000 KZN Yearling Sale graduate, the Riverton Stud bred Al Mariachi is by Great Britain (Green Desert)out of the maiden, Senorita Al (Captain Al).

He has won 2 races with 2 places from 5 starts and took his earnings with this big win to R775 000.