No Seconds For Roy!

KZN owner Roy Moodley enjoyed a red letter day at Greyville on Wednesday when horses carrying his familiar orange , green and white silks won five of the eight races on the programme.

The commentator’s nightmare, as there are often three ‘Roy horses’ in a race, the Moodley silks are popularly followed by many of the local punting fraternity.

Anthony Delpech extended his lead at the top of the SA championship title log by riding four of the five Roys. Trainer Duncan Howells, who is on his own champion title mission, saddled three of the five winners, while Alyson Wright sent out the balance. Keagan De Melo rode one of the Howells winners.

Moodley had his first Gr 1 winner when the West Man gelding Roaring Sands, trained by the late Cyril Naidoo, won the Gold Medallion at Scottsville, in May 1999.

After doing his indentures as assistant to Herman Brown, his son Selvan took out his own license in 2003/2004 and trained all of his father’s horses. He now runs a successful advertising business.

When Selvan left the training game in about 2006, Roy sent his horses to Tony Rivalland and Selvan’s former assistant, Kumaran Naidoo, who took out his own license.

Roy decided to spread his horses between a wider range of trainers, and there is hardly a yard in KZN today which does not have a Roy Moodley-owned horse in the ranks.