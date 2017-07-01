SA Jocks In Mauritius- Calls For Support

South African jockeys riding on the Indian Ocean island are briefed and appraised of the Mauritius Turf Club rules on their arrival and warned of the dangers associated with socialising.

This was the response from MTC Director Of Racing Benoit Halbwachs when approached for comment by the Sporting Post on Saturday on the three month suspension meted out to Raymond Danielson and Brandon Lerena for associating with a bookmaker on a boat trip last month.

A You-tube video shows at least three SA jockeys on a catamaran, with a group that includes a South African racing personality.

In South Africa there are no rules regarding jockeys associating with bookmakers, but Halbwachs said that this rule had to be strictly applied, given the size and closeness of the Mauritian racing community.

When pressed on how the South Africans could possibly have known that their host was a bookmaker, Mr Halbwachs confirmed that the gentleman in question was a registered on-course bookmaker.

“He is one of about thirty bookmakers operating on course for many years at the Champ de Mars, and is known in the racing community,” he said

When questioned as to what action, if any, would be taken against the bookmaker, Mr Halbwachs said that he could face censure by the Gambling Regulatory Authority – but that he could not elaborate further on that aspect at this point.

Halbwachs said that both Lerena and Danielson had appealed.

“The police will need to give clearance for them to leave Mauritius and I know that Brandon (Lerena) was scheduled to return to South Africa next week,” he said.

Halbwachs said he had heard nothing further about Muzi Yeni from the police. Yeni was being investigated for Whatsapp messages on his mobile phone.He was not charged by the MTC in that matter, but can still face charges as he was also on the boat trip.

The suspensions, if upheld, will be recognised by the National Horseracing Authority of South Africa.

The Pat Cograve-Dubai case comes to mind

In that instance, the BHA did not implement or recognise the finding.

There has been mixed reaction from the SA racing public, with some calling for support for the jockeys.

We have chosen to withhold the name of the writer of an email received today.

She wrote:

“Please stand up for our jockeys instead of thriving off the bad news. They have done nothing wrong. This guy lied to them and told them he had a boat that they could hire out and go on.So they went. This happened to Robbie Burke – he went to a party and a photo came out with him and a bookmaker was in the photo. There was an inquiry and it was brushed off because he said he never knew the guy. These bookmakers lie to them. How on earth are these jockeys supposed to know what every bookmaker looks like? If anything, the bookmaker should have been suspended. The French press can’t believe how these jockeys have been victimized and on Sporting Post all I see is photos of the jockeys and that they are suspended. No uproar or anything over Mauritius and how our jockeys have been treated. It’s not right. Raymond and Brandon ride so well for South Africa. We should have their backs , don’t you think…? In the inquiry the one Stipe said ‘you should have phoned me and asked me if this guy is ok’ – I mean what kind of an argument is that? So every jockey every time they open their mouth to a stranger must make a quick call? Just be a little bit supportive!”

What do you think?