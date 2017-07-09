Scottsville Today – First Timers

DUNCAN HOWELLS

Race 1 – EMMA’S ORACLE (3): A very nice filly, will be green but could run into the back end of the quartets, but needs more ground.

Race 1 – PHAROAH’S TIGER (18): I am not expecting much on debut – will be very green, need the run and further.

JEFF FREEDMAN

Race 1 – JUST ONE MORE (6): Could not be contacted.

CORRINE BESTEL

Race 1 – KINSKY’S CRUSADE (7): Could not be contacted.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – LADY LISHA (8): Could not be contacted.

Race 1 – ORIAH (11): Could not be contacted.

DOUG CAMPBELL

Race 1 – ROB’S KRISTONA (13): Will need the experience and further.

GREG AND KAREN ANTHONY

Race 1 – SYMPHONY IN SEVEN (16): Could not be contacted.

GARETH VAN ZYL

Race 2 – DEAGO DELUXE (2): Could not be contacted.

ROBBIE HILL

Race 2 – FINAL ASSEMBLY (4): No comment.

PAUL GADSBY

Race 2 – JOE’S JOY (6): Could not be contacted.

ANDRE NEL

Race 2 – OPEN COURT (8): No comment.

FRANK ROBINSON

Race 2 – TOP CLASSMAN (9): No comment.

WENDY WHITEHEAD

Race 4 – HARD TO PLAY (9): A nice horse but will probably need the run.

GARTH PULLER

Race 4 – KU DU TU (10): A nice well grown colt, will need a run or two and further.

