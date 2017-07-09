Scottsville Today – First Timers

DUNCAN HOWELLS
Race 1 – EMMA’S ORACLE (3): A very nice filly, will be green but could run into the back end of the quartets, but needs more ground.
Race 1 – PHAROAH’S TIGER (18): I am not expecting much on debut – will be very green, need the run and further.
JEFF FREEDMAN
Race 1 – JUST ONE MORE (6): Could not be contacted.
CORRINE BESTEL
Race 1 – KINSKY’S CRUSADE (7): Could not be contacted.
DEAN KANNEMEYER
Race 1 – LADY LISHA (8): Could not be contacted.
Race 1 – ORIAH (11): Could not be contacted.
DOUG CAMPBELL
Race 1 – ROB’S KRISTONA (13): Will need the experience and further.
GREG AND KAREN ANTHONY
Race 1 – SYMPHONY IN SEVEN (16): Could not be contacted.
GARETH VAN ZYL
Race 2 – DEAGO DELUXE (2): Could not be contacted.
ROBBIE HILL
Race 2 – FINAL ASSEMBLY (4): No comment.
PAUL GADSBY
Race 2 – JOE’S JOY (6): Could not be contacted.
ANDRE NEL
Race 2 – OPEN COURT (8): No comment.
FRANK ROBINSON
Race 2 – TOP CLASSMAN (9): No comment.
WENDY WHITEHEAD
Race 4 – HARD TO PLAY (9): A nice horse but will probably need the run.
GARTH PULLER
Race 4 – KU DU TU (10): A nice well grown colt, will need a run or two and further.
