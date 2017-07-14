Mister Magic!

With four runners in the Listed Off To Stud Stakes and a strong hand in the Gr1 Mercury Sprint at Greyviille on Saturday, our soon to be third time SA Champion trainer Sean Gerard Tarry celebrates his 20 years as a licenced trainer on a high and dominance never seen previously.

The man who turns 49 just six days into the new season has come a long way since taking his chances with 16 horses at Randjesfontein. And who remembers his first runner – who also happened to be his first winner?

She was the Comic Blush filly Supreme Magic, who was bred by Mark Tarry and popped up at R199 a tote win under Fransie Herholdt at Turffontein on 11 May 1997. To put the history of it all into perspective, the runner-up was ridden by a jockey called Lucky Houdalakis!

Sean’s first group winner was Golden Apple who won the Fillies Guineas and is the dam of his 2012 July winner Pomodoro.

He won the J&B Met with Alastor in 2005 – his maiden Gr1 winner.

He is now headed toward the magical R40 million stakes mark in a matter of weeks.