The British Horseracing Authority has said that it is ‘aware that public perception is an issue’ when horses are scratched from races on a vet’s certificate but compete again soon afterwards.

This follows the easy win of Royal Parks in a race at Haydock last Thursday afternoon less than 24 hours after the same horse was taken out of a race at Kempton Park as it was suffering from colic.

