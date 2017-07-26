Farewell To The Stars

Some good horses are on their way overseas!

Multiple Gr1 winner Carry On Alice, her stablemate Gr1 SA Nursery winner Cloth Of Cloud and former Mike Azzie-trained Western Winter filly Winterinthewoods are off to Australia.

Vodacom Durban July runner-up and SA Derby winner Al Sahem, joins Belle Rose, dual Guineas winner Janoobi and Gr2 Gauteng Fillies Guineas winner Smiling Blue Eyes on the Dubai bus.

The Team Valor raced Gr3 Three Troikas Stakes winner Anna Pavlova, Gr2 Gold Bracelet winner Flying Ice and Dynasty’s dual Gr3 winner Olma are travelling to France.

The Gr2 Choice Carriers Championship winner Ektifaa and Turaathy, a maiden full-sister to champion Rafeef, are off to the UK.

The 2017 National Yearling Sale graduate Bastide is off to Hong Kong.

The Varsfontein bred son of Judpot (ex Requista) was purchased by Michael Lee for R1,2 million.

We will be following their progress.

