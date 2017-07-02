Smart Call Runs In Ireland

Star South African race mare, Smart Call, contests the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh on Sunday, 2 July 2017.

Smart Call (Ideal World – Good Judgement) is bred and raced by Mauritzfontein Stud and was conditioned by Alec Laird throughout her South African. After back to back victories in the 2016 Gr1 Paddock Stakes and the 2016 Gr1 J&B Met, Smart Call was exported to the UK to prepare for a tilt at the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf. Unfortunately, a last minute injury on the morning of her scheduled prep run in the G1 Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes last October, scuppered her campaign.

Smart Call transferred to the care of Newmarket trainer Sir Michael Stoute in April 2017 and has had 2 starts under his care to date. Smart Call made her UK debut after a 16 month lay off in the 1m 2 1/2 f Group 2 Betfred Middleton Stakes on Day 2 of York’s Dante festival on 18 May. She produced an eye-catching late run under Jim Crowley to finish in 3rd place 1 1/2 lengths behind Blond Me, beating stablemate and 2016 Breeders Cup Filly & Mare Turf heroine, Queen’s Trust.

Smart Call then lined up in 1 mile Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at the Ascot Festival on 21 June 2017, again producing a good effort to finish 1 3/4 lengths 4th under Ryan Moore in the 14 horse field.

Today’s race will see Smart Call join a field of 11 runners over the 1m2f Irish track. Jim Crowley will take the reins and the field will be under starter’s orders at 4:20pm in Ireland (5:20pm South African time).