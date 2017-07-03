Snaith Leaves Best For Last

Justin Snaith’s 2017 Durban July dreams may not have panned out exactly as he had hoped, but the competitive Cape trainer finished the big day with a flourish – winning the last three races on the card.

What’s that racing saying? It’s not the way you start – it’s the way you finish…Snaith also gave new meaning to putting the lights out – waiting till the Greyville lights were switched on before the sleeping giant awoke.

After Krambambuli had done best of the Snaith quartet with a shared fourth in the big race, the Snaith Racing Team picked themselves up off the canvas and bounced back under the lights, winning 25% of the Greyville programme – including a Gr1 in their late sweep.

The final leg of their treble was achieved in the R150 000 Listed Daisy Business Solutions Handicap from a wide draw. And it was thanks to a peach of a ride by Richard Fourie. The Cape jockey bounced Copper Force out from his 12 gate and led as he found a position against the rail.

Fourie then eased Copper Force back to fourth, before producing the smart gelding at the 350m marker. In what looked an early move, there were challengers aplenty but Copper Force changed legs and kicked away to win by a length in a time of 94,69 secs.

Recent poly winner Cutting Edge came from the clouds and a wide draw to grab an eyecatching third, with longshot Nicklaus rounding off the quartet.

A smart 3yo, Copper Force was purchased by Eric Sands for R70 000 off the 2015 CTS March Yearling Sale and took his earnings at his first stakes win to R1 674 375, with his third victory with 6 places from 10 starts.

Bred by Ian Heyns, he is a son of Royal Air Force (Jet Master), who is no longer covering thoroughbreds, and out of the maiden Eastern Copper (Al Mufti).