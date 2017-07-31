Snap Sale At Kenilworth

A snap sale of horses-in-training and well bred mares in foal to exciting sires will be held after the last race at Kenilworth Racecourse on Tuesday 8 August.

Bloodstock South Africa will host the 2017 August Kenilworth Sale, which comprises a mixed 16 lots.

The mares include a daughter of local champion Jet Master, as well as international producers Bernardini, Dylan Thomas and Myboycharlie.

Covering sires include the smashing Gimmethegreenlight, Drakenstein’s Dynasty sons Futura and Legislate, and the exciting Duke Of Marmalade – sire of Tuesday’s recordbreaking Gr1 Qatar Goodwood Cup favourite, Big Orange.

Well-known Johannesburg owner Michael De Broglio has six raced horses on the sale, including the Varsfontein bred Western Winter filly Christmas Carol, who registered her fourth win at Kenilworth last Tuesday. An exciting prospect fired by Dynasty’s double Gr1 success on Sunday, could be the unraced 3yo colt American Landing out of the SA Oaks winning star, Sabina Park (Sportsworld).

The catalogue with viewing details is available here