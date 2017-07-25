Stallion Day – Save The Date

A collection of five Gr1 winning sire sons of champions, the likes of which haven’t been seen in one place on African soil, is set for Wilgerbosdrift on Sunday 3 September, where a unique stallion day will be held to introduce the illustrious quintet.

With three visitors joining the big-hitting residents Flower Alley and Soft Falling Rain, 3 September will be a date to diarise for any serious breeder.

Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, travel to the party with their recently arrived Redoute’s Choice champion, Rafeef. The handsome sprinter-miler is one of the most talked about new arrivals at stud in recent times.

Moutonshoek bring Galileo’s Gr1 winning son The United States and fellow Gr1 star Admiral Kitten, the latter the first son of US champion sire Kitten’s Joy to retire to stud here.

A spokesperson for the organisers said the event would commence around 11h00 and would be followed by lunch. Invitations will be mailed in due course.