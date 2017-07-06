The Horses Helping People Issue

The NHA’s newsletter for June 2017 features the Shumbashaba Community Trust, which offers a number of Community Development Programmes using Hippotherapy.

The Equine Welfare Unit issues a reminder to owners to complete and submit retirement and second career forms (it is a rule !), Leonard Strong reports on Calvin Ncobo and Diego de Gouveia’s exchange programme to Newmarket and Dr Schalk de Kock discusses the second revision of the NHA’s Guidelines for Classification of and Penalties for Prohibited Substances document.

Click the link below to read their news in full.

NHA Newsletter – June 2017