Tipping Midweek

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-
Flamingo Park (mon)
Race 1: (8) Cold Front 12 (NAP*)
Race 2: (9) Anyday Anytime 26
Race 3: (2) Modjadji 17
Race 4: (1) Bletchley 7
Race 5: (4) Kali’s King 47
Race 6: (2) Dante’s Legacy 47
Race 7: (5) Oratio 27
Race 8: (4) Imperial Gold 43
Race 9: (16) Devious Tiger 23
Kenilworth (tues)
Race 1: (7) Ma Forte 19 (NAP*)
Race 2: (12) Sunblitz 7
Race 3: (11) Spectra Force 14
Race 4: (9) Seattle Sound 18
Race 5: (10) Janice’s Secret 25
Race 6: (5) Can Cope 57
Race 7: (8) New Caledonia 79
Race 8: (6) Captainofmyheart 59
Scottsville (wed)
Race 1: (13) Parade’s End 7
Race 2: (3) Epic Sword 13
Race 3: (14) Toltec 25
Race 4: (12) Champenois 28
Race 5: (1) Air Salute 21
Race 6: (3) Shezaleader 50
Race 7: (9) Panza 80
Race 8: (13) Keep Your Light On 54
Vaal (thur)
Race 1: (4) La Collossa 7 (NAP*)
Race 2: (1) Lauren Of Rochelle 16
Race 3: (1) Osculation 9
Race 4: (6) Cantata Mundi 9
Race 5: (1) Ahorse With Noname 9
Race 6: (13) Time To Be Great 40
Race 7: (5) Street Wear 34
Race 8: (2) She’s A Dragon 63 (EW)