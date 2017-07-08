Delpech In Charge

Anthony Delpech has taken an unassailable lead at the top of the SA Jockey log and is all set to register his third national championship title in three weeks from now.

The Mauritzfontein-Wilgerbosdrift sponsored Delpech booted home a hat-trick at Turffontein on Saturday and is on 180 winners at the close of the meeting – 37 winners ahead of his nearest rival, Greg Cheyne.

The 48 year old Delpech won his first SA title in the 1998/99 season and followed up in 2002/3. He was runner-up behind arch-rival Anton Marcus in 2010/11 and 2011/12, as well as chasing S’manga Khumalo home last season.

Delpech, who captains the KZN Falcons in the New Turf Carriers Inter-Provincial Jockey’s challenge at Scottsville on Sunday, booted home two winners for Mike de Kock – and one for Mike Azzie.

The Highlands-bred Flying Fable was an impressive winner for the Azzie yard. The daughter of Dynasty is out of the European stakes-placed Spectrum mare, Allegoria. She cost R500 000 at the Cape Premier Yearling Sale and looks a shrewd acquisition for Maine Chance Farms. She ran third on debut at the Vaal just nine days earlier, but showed no ill-effects, galloping on strongly to win well.

Another of the Delpech winners to catch the eye was Mike de Kock first-timer, Mujaafy. The son of Star Witness came home unextended for Sheikh Hamdan to win a Maiden Plate over 1160m and looks an exciting prospect.

Delpech opened the day on the Drakenstein-bred Wheel Of Time, who won his third start over the mile in the silks of Al Adiyaat SA. Delpech said that the Tapit colt’s second outing (when third) at the Vaal could be ignored and that his run today was his real form. Out of a USA-winning Pivotal mare, the smart galloper is a R1 million National Yearling Sale graduate.

Gavin Lerena, who returned to SA prior to the Vodacom Durban July, also rode a hat-trick of winners on the afternoon.