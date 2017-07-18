Wines & Winners – What A Festival!

Avontuur, the home of fine wines and fast horses, is the official wine to The Gold Cup Festival of Racing and the champion breeders will also sponsor two races at the inaugural Champions Season event.

The Somerset West based farm will sponsor the Gr3 Avontuur Umkhomazi Stakes and the Listed Avontuur Darley Arabian over the two day festival.

“It is our way of reinvesting back into the sport and we are privileged to have been given this opportunity by Gold Circle to be a founding member of this unique event,” said Avontuur GM Pippa Mickleburgh.

The Gold Cup Festival of Racing, which is being held over two days on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July, kicks off with a Gala Dinner in the Silver Ring Room at Greyville Racecourse on Thursday 27 July.

Click on the link and find out more!

Prosport International and Gold Circle have announced that former Springbok Nick Mallett, former Bafana Bafana star Delron Buckley and current Comrades Marathon Champion Bongmusa Mthembu will be the guest speakers while celebrated artist Aaron McIlroy will provide the entertainment.

The 3-course buffet dinner will include wine and malt and additional entertainment will be provided by the Break-Thru Dance Company, with Paul Lafferty acting as MC.

“The Gala Dinner launches the inaugural Racing Festival in style,” says Gold Circle’s Marketing Executive Graeme Hawkins. “The evening promises to be a great mix of good food; good wine, excellent entertainment and a wonderful opportunity for guests to mingle with Celebrities and sporting heroes across the spectrum,” he added.

For bookings and further information please contact Nosipho Hadebe on 031 573 2682 or [email protected]