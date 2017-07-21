Wits Sets The Record Straight

Wits Health’s Dr Jacob Modumo has spoken out to address the misinformation surrounding the AHS Vaccine currently being disseminated on social media.

In a press release dated 18 July 2017, he said “OBP would like to clarify the incorrect information regarding the recall of a new batch of African Horsesickness vaccine currently circulating on social media. We would like to refute such claims and confirm to all OBP clients that there is no recall of any new batches of African Horsesickness vaccines. All African Horsesickness vaccines batches sold in 2017 were produced in 2016 and will be expiring in 2017 – early 2018.

A new batch is currently being packed and will only be available late July – early August 2017. We would like to reassure our clients that OBP is committed to upholding and maintaining good quality standards to satisfy our client’s needs and expectations.

OBP has enough African Horsesickness vaccine in stock to satisfy market demand. For further details please contact us on the call centre number 012 522 1685/7/8 or email us on [email protected]