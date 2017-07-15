Wrong Horse Turns Up At Fairview

The National Horseracing Authority have opened an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incorrect horse being presented to race at Fairview on Friday.

The Sharon Kotzen-trained Trini’s Oratorio, who was carded to race in the Fairview opening event, a mixed 1200m polytrack maiden, could not be identified as Trini’s Oratorio and was thus withdrawn by the Stipendiary Stewards.

The 2yo daughter of Oratorio had one previous run for Kumaran Naidoo, where she had finished 15 lengths back at Scottsville.

Owned by Miss Trinisha Pillay, who also owns the now PE-based three-time winner Trini’s Colateral amongst other horses, Trini’s Oratorio was backed from 12-1 into 2-1 for her second start on Friday. Apparently the connections travelled to Port Elizabeth from Durban to watch their runner.

The Sporting Post has learnt that Trini’s Oratorio was one of three horses that left KZN allegedly tagged with the wrong names.

The case will raise serious questions of possible bungling and a lack of care on the part of both trainers involved and the betting activity will also no doubt be closely scruitinized.

The NHA investigation is ongoing.